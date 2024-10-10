Rekha Turns 70: Lesser-Known Facts About Veteran Actress

Rekha, born to South Indian actor couple Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli, was originally Bhanurekha Gemini Ganesan but later adopted the stage name Rekha.
Source: X
Rekha has one sister, five half-sisters, and a stepbrother.
Source: X
Rekha, a travel enthusiast, aimed to become an air hostess rather than an actor.
Source: Varinder chawla
Rekha, a versatile actress, has strong dubbing skills, having dubbed Neetu Singh in Yaarana and Smita Patil in Waaris, and is fluent in English, Telegu, Hindi, and Tamil.
Source: X
Rekha reportedly rejected offers of featuring in a film co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.
Source: X
Rekha was passionate about travel and aspired to become an air hostess to embark on a global journey.
Source: X
Rekha, a pioneering Bollywood actress, took swimming lessons after joining a gym for basic exercise training.
Source: IMDb
Rekha is a self-reliant fashion enthusiast, effortlessly curating her own style for various occasions, showcasing her creativity and understanding of what works best for her.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Rekha, a talented actress, is passionate about singing and even hummed two songs in her film 'Koobsurat, as requested by RD Burman.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Rekha's iconic performances in Indian cinema have left an indelible mark, with many of her dialogues and scenes becoming legendary.
Source: Varinder Chawla