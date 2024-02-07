January 22, 2024
Republic Day 2024: Teri Mitti to Sandese Aate Hain, Songs That Will Evoke Feeling Of National Pride
Teri Mitti from the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is a quintessential patriotic song to listen to on Republic Day.
Source: IMD
Ae Watan from Raazi is also a patriotic song you can listen to invoke the nationalistic feeling.
Source: Raazi
Songs from Border like Sandese Aate Hain will give you goosebumps.
Source: IMDB
Tu Bhoola Jise from Airlift is another must-listen-to patriotic song.
Source: IMDb
Salaam India from Mary Kom will fill you with nationalistic pride.
Source: IMDb
Parmanu song Thare Vaaste is another must listen to patriotic song.
Source: IMDB
Lagaan song Chale Chalo is a motivating patriotic song.
Source: IMDb