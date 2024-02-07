January 22, 2024

Republic Day 2024: Teri Mitti to Sandese Aate Hain, Songs That Will Evoke Feeling Of National Pride

Teri Mitti from the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is a quintessential patriotic song to listen to on Republic Day.

Source: IMD

Ae Watan from Raazi is also a patriotic song you can listen to invoke the nationalistic feeling.

Source: Raazi

Songs from Border like Sandese Aate Hain will give you goosebumps.

Source: IMDB

Tu Bhoola Jise from Airlift is another must-listen-to patriotic song.

Source: IMDb

Salaam India from Mary Kom will fill you with nationalistic pride.

Source: IMDb

Parmanu song Thare Vaaste is another must listen to patriotic song.

Source: IMDB

Lagaan song Chale Chalo is a motivating patriotic song.

Source: IMDb

