April 30, 2024
Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Best Movies Of Veteran Actor
Raj Kapoor's film Bobby stars Dimple Kapadia, Rishi Kapoor, Pran Sikand, and Premnath Malhotra, as he falls in love with Bobby, a Christian fisherman whose parents oppose the romance.
Amar Akbar Anthony is about three brothers, who are raised as Hindu, Muslim, and Christian, are united after years of separation, leading to a hilarious and adventurous story.
Do Dooni Chaar is about a middle-class Indian family is attempting to purchase a new car, directed by Habib Faisal and starring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Aditi Vasudev, and Archit Krishna.
Kabhi Kabhie is a film that tells the love story of generations, highlighting how a series of events brings old lovers together as friends.
Kapoor And Sons is about two brothers visit their dysfunctional family for their grandfather's birthday party, directed by Shakun Batra, starring Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah.
Karz is about Ravi, who is killed by wife, is reborn as Monty, a singer, and goes on holiday in Ooty to recollect memories and learn about his past family.
Khel Khel Mein is about three young people prank a wealthy jeweller but are framed for murder by a mysterious criminal, directed by Ravi Tandon and starring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Rakesh Roshan.
