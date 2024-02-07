February 3, 2024

Robo Shankar's Daughter Indraja Gets Engaged To Karthik

Tamil comedian actor Robo Shankar's daughter Indraja, who played a role in Atlee directorial Bigil starring Vijay, got engaged.

Source: X

According to the reports, the ceremony went down on Friday, February 2.

Source: X

Reportedly, while the engagement was not attended by a lot of film stars, the wedding mark the presence of who's who of the film industry.

Source: Instagram

The traditional ring ceremony saw the family members of the newly-engaged couple and their close ones in attendance.

Source: X

The couple appeared blissed out out as they participated in the exchange of rings.

Source: X

