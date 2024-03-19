March 18, 2024
RoboCop To Ghost In The Shell: Must-watch Movies Featuring Cyborgs
RoboCop on Amazon Prime Video: In a dystopian city infested with crime, terminally wounded police officer Alex Murphy returns from the brink of death as a cyborg law enforcer named RoboCop.
Source: IMDb
Ghost in the Shell on Sony LIV: After a terrible accident, a woman is cyber-enhanced with special abilities to fight dangerous criminals. When a new type of terrorism emerges, she shows her skills.
Source: IMDb
Alita: Battle Angel on Disney+ Hotstar: A battle cyborg is revived by a doctor, who realises that she actually has the soul of a teenager. She then sets out to find her true identity.
Source: IMDb
Terminator Salvation on Sony LIV: Connor finds out about Skynet's new project, T-800, that can wipe out the human race. Subsequently, he decides to lead an army against these destructive machines.
Source: IMDb
The Machine on Netflix: The past comes back to haunt Bert Kreischer when a murderous mobster tries to kidnap him. With help from his estranged father, Bert must retrace the steps of his younger self.
Source: IMDb
Jason X on Amazon Prime Video: Visiting a toxic Earth, a group of researchers find two preserved bodies. However, when they decide to return with the specimens, unimaginable horror awaits them.
Source: IMDb