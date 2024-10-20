Rockstar To Amavas: Movies Featuring Nargis Fakri To Watch On Her Birthday

5 Weddings is about an American journalist who visits India to cover Bollywood weddings, uncovering cultural clashes, transgender tangles, and lost loves.
Amavas is about a couple whose life is transformed into a nightmare as dark forces lurk beneath their haunted bungalow, with stars Ali Asgar, Vivan Bhatena, and David Broughton.
Dishoom is directed by Rohit Dhawan, follows two mismatched cops on a 36-hour manhunt to find India's top batsman in the Middle East.
A banjo player, pursuing fame, success, and respect, stars in a film starred by Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, and Aditya Kumar.
Housefull 3 is about three men, including a father, who must convince a father that they are a good fit for his daughters, despite the father's objections.
Azhar is about Anthony D'Souza who directed a biographical sports drama about former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri
Main Tera Hero is about Seenu and Sunaina who fall in love after saving her from a corrupt policeman, while Ayesha, a girl Seenu meets on a train journey, also wants to marry him.
Phata poster Nikla Hero is about Vishwas Rao, who raised by his mother, aspires to become a police officer and an actor in a film featuring Shahid Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, and Padmini Kolhapure.
Madras Cafe is about an Indian intelligence agent who visits a war-torn coastal island to dismantle a rebel group, meets a passionate journalist in a film directed by Shoojit Sircar.
Rockstar is about Janardhan Jakhar who pursues his dream of becoming a rock star, falling in love with Heer, directed by Imtiaz Ali, and stars Ranbir Kapoor, and Nargis Fakri.
