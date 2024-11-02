Rohit Bal Dies At 63: Lesser Known Facts About The Ace Designer Popularly Known As Guddu

Rohit Bal, one of India’s most celebrated fashion designers, died on Friday at a South Delhi hospital following a heart attack.
Source: Rohit Bal/Instagram
Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) president Sunil Sethi confirmed his death. He was 63.
Source: Instagram
Bal had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Gurugram for cardiac issues in December last year.
Source: Rohit Bal/Instagram
Back in 2010, the designer suffered from a major cardiac arrest and had to undergo immediate angioplasty.
Source: Rohit Bal/Instagram
He had a major health scare again in 2023 and was put on life support.
Source: ANI
The designer spent a major part of his childhood in Srinagar before moving to Delhi.
Source: Instagram
Rohit Bal's personal favourite style statement was cowboy aesthetic which appealed to him at the young age of 11.
Source: instagram
Apart from fashion, he had a penchant for food as well. He also owns two restaurants in Delhi.
Source: Rohit Bal/Instagram
While Rohit Bal was recognised worldwide his personal favourite designer was Georgio Armani.
Source: Rohit Bal/Instagram
The designer succumbed to a heart attack on November 1 two weeks after his comeback show.
Source: Rohit Bal/Instagram