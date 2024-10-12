Republic Entertainment Desk

Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor Attend Marathi Dandiya Mohotsav

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and actor Arjun Kapoor added glamour to the Navratri celebrations by attending the Lalbaugcha Garba event in Mumbai.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Arjun Kapoor made a stylish appearance in a bright red kurta and white pyjama, while Rohit Shetty opted for a elegant white kurta paired with a black Nehru jacket.
 

The duo was seen mingling with the enthusiastic crowd, dancing and enjoying the traditional Garba and Dandiya Raas performances.
 

The duo was seen posing in front of the majestic idol of Goddess Durga, clad in traditional attire. 

As they greeted the devotees and fans, Arjun Kapoor couldn't contain his excitement, cheering in happiness. 

Before indulging in the Garba and Dandiya Raas festivities, Arjun Kapoor offered prayers and sought the blessings of Goddess Durga. 

Rohit Shetty offers a photo of Goddess Durga as a token of gift at Lalbaugcha Garba. 

Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty seek divine blessings, attend dandiya Raas Mahotsav with folded hands. 

Rohit Shetty and Arjun Kapoor's presence added to the excitement, with fans thronging to click selfies and get autographs. 

Lalbaugcha Garba, one of Mumbai's most popular Navratri events, attracted thousands of revellers who gathered to celebrate the festive spirit.
 

