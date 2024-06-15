June 15, 2024
Roohi To Stree, Hindi Horror-Comedy Movies To Watch
Roohi, a 2021 Indian horror film directed by Hardik Mehta, tells the story of a ghost abducting brides during their honeymoons, despite receiving negative reviews.
Stree is about Chanderi, a small town, is haunted by an evil spirit named Stree who abducts men at night, based on the 1990s urban legend Nale Ba.
Laxmii is a 2020 Indian Hindi horror comedy film directed by Raghava Lawrence, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, and remade from his Tamil film Kanchana.
Bhediya, a 2022 Indian supernatural comedy horror film, is the third installment in Maddock Supernatural Universe, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.
Go Goa Gone, India's first stoner film, directed by Raj and D.K., stars Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, and Puja Gupta.
Golmaal Again, a 2017 Indian supernatural comedy film, became the 46th highest grossing Indian film, grossing over ₹244 crores domestically and ₹310.98 crores worldwide.
Bhoot Police is a 2021 Indian Hindi horror comedy film directed by Pavan Kirpalani, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.
