June 15, 2024

Roohi To Stree, Hindi Horror-Comedy Movies To Watch

Roohi, a 2021 Indian horror film directed by Hardik Mehta, tells the story of a ghost abducting brides during their honeymoons, despite receiving negative reviews.

Source: IMDb

Stree is about Chanderi, a small town, is haunted by an evil spirit named Stree who abducts men at night, based on the 1990s urban legend Nale Ba.

Source: IMDb

Laxmii is a 2020 Indian Hindi horror comedy film directed by Raghava Lawrence, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, and remade from his Tamil film Kanchana.

Source: IMDb

Bhediya, a 2022 Indian supernatural comedy horror film, is the third installment in Maddock Supernatural Universe, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Source: IMDb

Go Goa Gone, India's first stoner film, directed by Raj and D.K., stars Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, and Puja Gupta.

Source: IMDb

Golmaal Again, a 2017 Indian supernatural comedy film, became the 46th highest grossing Indian film, grossing over ₹244 crores domestically and ₹310.98 crores worldwide.

Source: IMDb

Bhoot Police is a 2021 Indian Hindi horror comedy film directed by Pavan Kirpalani, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Source: IMDb

View Next Slide