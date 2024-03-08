March 8, 2024
Sacred Games Actress Sukhmani Sadana Marries Producer Sunny Gill
Sukhmani Sadana tied the knot with producer and real estate developer Sunny Gill.
Source: Instagram
The couple got married in Amritsar on March 3, 2024.
The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members.
Sukhmani shared first photos her wedding and wrote, "The Most Beautiful Day of Our Lives ♾️03.03.24."
Sukhmani further wrote, "We need all your love and blessings 🙏♥️"
