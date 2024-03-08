March 8, 2024

Sacred Games Actress Sukhmani Sadana Marries Producer Sunny Gill

Sukhmani Sadana tied the knot with producer and real estate developer Sunny Gill.

Source: Instagram

The couple got married in Amritsar on March 3, 2024.

Source: Instagram

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Source: Instagram

Sukhmani shared first photos her wedding and wrote, "The Most Beautiful Day of Our Lives ♾️03.03.24."

Source: Instagram

Sukhmani further wrote, "We need all your love and blessings 🙏♥️"

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide