May 9, 2024
Sai Pallavi Birthday: Best Movies Of Ramayana Actress
Premam is a 2015 Indian Malayalam romance film directed by Alphonse Puthren, featuring Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi, showcasing George's romantic journey with friends.
Source: IMDb
Fidda is about Varun and Bhanu, from different worlds, encounter challenges in their relationship in a film directed by Sekhar Kammula, written by Charu Gupta and Chaithanya Pingali.
Source: IMDb
Shyama Singha Rao is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, exploring the theme of reincarnation in Kolkata and Hyderabad, featuring stars Nani Sai Pallavi and Kirti Shetty.
Source: IMDb
Marri 2 is about Gangster Maari who faces off against Beeja, a hardened criminal who believes he is the God of death, directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Rishabh Purohit.
Source: IMDb
Gargi is about a young school teacher uses a juvenile advocate to prove her father's innocence, a story directed by Gautham Ramachandran, written by Hariharan Raju, and stars Sai Pallavi, Kaali Venka
Source: IMDb
Padi Padi Leche Manasu is about Kolkata-based romantic drama follows a young couple's journey through highs and lows, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and written by Sanjeev Tiwari, starring Sharwanand.
Source: IMDb
Kali is about a young wife who tries to change her husband's short-tempered attitude, but an incident on a remote highway may ultimately decide the matter.
Source: IMDb