Saif Ali Khan Attacked At Bandra Home; 11 Things We Know So Far

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder around 2.30 am on Thursday at his Bandra residence.
Saif Ali Khan suffered six stab wounds, with one of them being dangerously close to the spine.
At the time of the attack Kareena Kapoor was present at the family Bandra home. Earlier that night, the Bollywood actress was out for dinner with her sister Karisma Kapoor and friends.
Encounter specialist Daya Nayak is leading the Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack. As part of the ongoing investigation, Saif Ali Khan's attacker is suspected to be linked to one of the house help.
Saif Ali Khan's family members, including the couple's two sons, 8-year-old Taimur Ali Khan and 4-year-old Jeh Ali Khan, are safe.
When Saif Ali Khan was involved in a scuffle with the intruder at his Bandra residence, his family, including wife Kareena and kids Taimur and Jeh were also present.
Apart from immediate family members Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemmu, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor were seen arriving at Lilavati Hospital to visit Saif Ali Khan.
