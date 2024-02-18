February 17, 2024
Sajid Nadiadwala Backed Blockbuster Films To Watch On OTT This Weekend
Judwaa 2 is Indian action comedy film. David Dhawan has directed this film. This film is a remake of the 1997 film Judwaa. This film was released on 29 September 2017 on the occasion of Dussehra.
Source: IMDb
Kick revolves around a thief, and veteran police officer who engaged in a turf war with a local gangster. The movie features Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Source: IMDb
Housefull 4 is a 2019 Indian romantic fantasy comedy film. It's the fourth installment in the Housefull franchise. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon.
Source: IMDb
Super 30 is a movie based on the life of Anand Kumar, a Patna mathematician who helps underprivileged students get into IIT through free coaching. This film features Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar.
Source: IMDb
83 is a 2021 Indian biographical sports movie about the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It was written and directed by Kabir Khan and stars Ranveer Singh.
Source: IMDb
Heyy Babyy is comedy film which revolves around three womanizers who find a baby at their doorstep. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani.
Source: IMDb
Chhichhore is a comedy film. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Sharma. It was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and has a cast of over 60 actors and 45 characters.
Source: IMDb