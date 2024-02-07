January 26, 2024
Salaar - The Devil's Plan: What To Watch On Netflix This Weekend
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is starred by Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The movies revolves around a father and son's fervent love and admiration.
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is a 2023 Indian action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan. The film is about the fate of a kingdom.
Lift is a 2024 American heist comedy film that premiered on Netflix on January 12, 2024. The film stars Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The film revolves around an international heist crew.
The Legend of Tarzan The Legend of Tarzan is available to stream on Netflix. The 2016 movie stars Alexander Skarsgård. It revolves around the story of Tarzan, who was raised by apes.
The Brother's Sun
The Brothers Sun is a 2024 American action comedy drama TV series that premiered on Netflix on January 4, 2024. The series was created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu and stars Michel
Griselda Griselda is a fictionalized Netflix miniseries that premiered on January 25, 2024. The series stars Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug lord.
The Devil's Plan The Devil's Plan is a South Korean reality game show on Netflix. The show revolves around the brain power and problem-solving skills.
