April 27, 2024

Have You Watched These Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Films?

Ye Maaya Chesave is a 2010 Telugu romantic drama film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. It is considered one of the "25 Greatest Telugu Films Of The Decade."

Source: IMDb

Eega is a 2012 Indian Telugu-language fantasy action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film received positive reviews and is one of the highest-grossing movies.

Source: IMDb

AAA is a 2017 Indian Tamil-language action comedy film directed by Adhik Ravichandran, featuring Silambarasan in a triple role.

Source: IMDb

Rangasthalam is a 2018 Telugu-language action drama film directed by Sukumar, set in a fictional village in the 1980s. The film stars Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Source: IMDb

Oh! Baby is a 2019 Indian Telugu-language fantasy comedy film directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Lakshmi. A remake of Miss Granny, it follows a woman in her 70s.

Source: IMDb

Attarintiki Daredi is a 2013 Telugu-language comedy drama film directed by Trivikram Srinivas, featuring Pawan Kalyan, Samantha, and Pranitha Subhash, and becoming the highest grossing Telugu films.

Source: IMDb

Neethaane En Ponvasantham is a 2012 Indian Tamil romantic drama film, co-written, produced, and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, featuring Jiiva and Samantha.

Source: IMDb

View Next Slide