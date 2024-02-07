January 12, 2024
Sanam Puri Exchanges Wedding Ring With Longtime Girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe In Nagaland
Sanam Puri tied the knot with Zuchobeni Tungoe in Nagaland on January 11.
Source: Instagram
The couple exchanged wedding vows in a white wedding ceremony.
Source: Instagram
Sanam was seen in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
Source: Instagram
Zuchobeni, on the other hand, wore a white strapless gown with a long veil.
Source: Instagram
She was also seen carrying a bouquet of white roses.
Source: Instagram
The couple was seen holding hands.
Source: Instagram