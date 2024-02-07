February 5, 2024
Sanaya Irani Enjoys 'Nature's Therapy Session' In Mexican Cenote
Sanaya Irani recently took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her recent vacation.
Source: Instagram
Sanaya Irani captioned her post, "Cenote Sundays… Nature’s therapy session 🍃."
Source: Instagram
Sanaya Irani shared picturesque glimpse of a cenote, a natural underground reservoir of water.
Source: Instagram
Sanaya completed the look with yellow framed sunglasses.
Source: Instagram
Sanaya and Mohit recently celebrated their eightth wedding anniversary in Santorini, Greece.
Source: Instagram