April 7, 2024

Sanjana Sanghi's Spring-Themed Sunday Diaries

Sanjana Sanghi recently took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from her indulgent Spring-themed Sunday diaries.

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a sky blue satin night set, splashed with tie and dye motifs, Sanjana shared a series of photos capturing the beautiful corners of a lush garden.

Source: Instagram

Accompanying her for her Sunday reset, was her canine friend.

Source: Instagram

Here, the actress can be seen posing along aside some lavender plants, well in bloom.

Source: Instagram

The actress was last seen in film, Kadak Singh, which featured her along side Pankaj Tripathi.

Source: Instagram

The caption to her post read, "Life in technicolor".

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide