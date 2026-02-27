Sanya Malhotra Hosts Sports Carnival On Her 34th Birthday
Sanya Malhotra turned 34 on February 25 and hosted a not-so-regular birthday party.
Source: Instagram
The actress hosted a Sports Carnival attended by her family and close friends, including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhimanyu Dasani, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi.
Guests at his birthday party embraced a fitness and simplicity theme by wearing their athleisure attire.
Sanya opted for a baby pink t-shirt paired with blue track pants, posing for the camera with a bunch of balloons.
Here, she can be seen playing cricket with her loved ones.
Interestingly, she also distributed medals to the winners, and they happily posed for the camera.
"For my 34th I finally got to have the sports carnival I've been dreaming of for 2 years! Huge congrats to Team All Stars for wining this years sports carnival.. agle saal main hee jeetungi," reads Sanya's post.