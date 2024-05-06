May 6, 2024

Sanya Malhotra's Photo Dump Is All About Friends And Art

Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos.

Source: Instagram

Sanya Malhotra dropped a photo of sunset.

Source: Instagram

Sanya Malhotra also shared a photo of a cat donning sunglasses.

Source: Instagram

Sanya Malhotra captioned her post, "#wearealwaysgonnabeemo."

Source: Instagram

Sanya Malhotra looked ethereal in a saree as she posed for the camera.

Source: Instagram

Sanya Malhotra also shared a photo of her friend standing against an aesthetic backdrop.

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide