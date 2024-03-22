March 22, 2024
Sanya Malhotra Shares A Glimpse Of Her Beach Vacay
Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her recent vacay.
Source: Instagram
Sanya Malhotra captioned her post, "🌅 ✨"
Sanya Malhotra dropped a glimpse of her beachside trip.
Sanya Malhotra donned a three-piece outfit for her beachside trip.
Soon after Sanya made the post, her fans took to the comments to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "Awesome clicks."
