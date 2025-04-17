Sara Ali Khan Looks Bewitching In Strapless Black Gown With A Sheer Train
Sara Ali Khan attended an Award ceremony in Mumbai on April 16. A day later, the Love Aaj Kal actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her night out.
The actress stunned in a strapless, black gown. The bodice of the ensemble was adorned with fine black embroidery, while the lower half hugged Sara's body to give the fit a chic look.
In her post, Sara shared a photo wherein she could be seen posing for the shutterbugs while her reflection shines bright in a mirror underneath. The actress shared the post without a caption, and her fans took to the comment section to compliment her look.
She paired the look with a statement diamond necklace. The eyeball-grabbing piece of jewellery paired perfectly with a diamond ring seated on Sara's finger.
The actress completed the look with a messy bun hairdo that gave the fit a classy look.
Sara Ali Khan's backless gown was also accompanied by a matching train that followed the actress as she made a royal entrance at the red carpet.
In a video clip shared along with the photos, the Kedarnath fame could be seen flaunting her regal outfit. However, she did not mention the designer label of the gown or who styled her for the event.
Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her next film, Metro…in Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film's release has been delayed multiple times, and it is reported to now release on July 4, 2025.