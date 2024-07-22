Republic Entertainment Desk
Sara Ali Khan Revives Barbiecore Chic As Film Clocks 1 Year Of Release
New pictures of Sara Ali Khan are flooding on social media, embracing Pinterest aesthetics.
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan made a stylish statement at Veet's latest launch event.
Sara Ali Khan channelled her inner Barbie in a stunning all-pink outfit, complete with a bow-detail dress and pink stilettos. This bold, monochromatic look revived the iconic 'Barbiecore' trend.
The actress's bright smile and glowing skin added to the overall charm, making her the epitome of 'Barbiecore' chic.
Her subtle makeup perfectly complemented her romantic hairstyle, showcasing her soft effortless elegance.
During the event, Sara also shared exciting details about her upcoming movie, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Aditya Roy Kapoor.
She also posed for the paparazzi, while looking like a doll.
