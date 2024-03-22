March 21, 2024

Sara Ali Khan Steps Out In Style After Ae Watan Mere Watan Release

Sara Ali Khan stepped out after the release of her movie Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Source: Varinder Chawla

She donned a black saree with golden embellishments.

Source: Varinder Chawla

She teamed the saree with a sleeveless matching blouse.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The actress headlines the movie Ae Watan Mere Watan which debuted on Prime Video on March 21.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Photos and videos of Sara from the event are going viral.

Source: Varinder Chawla

View Next Slide