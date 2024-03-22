March 21, 2024
Sara Ali Khan Steps Out In Style After Ae Watan Mere Watan Release
Sara Ali Khan stepped out after the release of her movie Ae Watan Mere Watan.
Source: Varinder Chawla
She donned a black saree with golden embellishments.
She teamed the saree with a sleeveless matching blouse.
The actress headlines the movie Ae Watan Mere Watan which debuted on Prime Video on March 21.
Photos and videos of Sara from the event are going viral.
