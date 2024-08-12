Republic Entertainment Desk
Sara Ali Khan Turns 29: Her Popular Movies To Watch
Sara's chemistry with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's directorial impressed fans and critics, playing Soumya, a teacher and wife of Kapil Dubey.
Sara Ali Khan plays dual roles: Rinku, a lively young woman, and Manjari, her mother, in a complex love triangle with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
Kedarnath, starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, marked her strong Bollywood debut and solidified her as a promising Hindi film heroine.Her portrayal of the Mukku highlighted her acting talent.
Ae Watan Mere Watan is a 2024 Hindi biographical film about Usha Mehta, a brave Indian girl who starts an underground radio station to spread unity during the 1942 Quit India movement.
Murder Mubarak is a mystery thriller film, based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death, featuring Sara Ali Khan as Bambi Todi a young widow, Aakash's love interest.
Sara Ali Khan plays Zoe Chaudhary, Veer's girlfriend, a modern and ambitious woman navigating love, identity, and self-discovery, embodying contemporary femininity and vulnerability in Love Aaj Kal 2.
Sara Ali Khan plays Shagun Sathe, Simmba's loving and supportive girlfriend, bringing warmth, charm, and innocence to the role, serving as a calming influence on Simmba's turbulent life.
