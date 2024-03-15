March 14, 2024
Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia, More Celebs Attend Murder Mubarak Screening
Sara Ali Khan dazzled in a floral dress as she attended the screening of her this year's first film - Murder Mubarak.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Vijay Varma will be playing the role of Aakash Dogra in Murder Mubarak. He was seen arriving right before Sara and even interacted with her on the red carpet.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Vijay Varma was followed by his ladylove and actress Tamannaah Bhatia who all attended the premiere of the mystery thriller in a chic look.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Do you know Karisma Kapoor will be making her return to showbiz after decades in Murder Mubarak? Her fans hope that the wait will be worth it.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Pankaj Tripathi attended the screening with his wife. The actor will be playing the character of ACP Bhavani Singh in Murder Mubarak.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Murder Mubarak will feature Sanjay Kapoor in the role of Rannvijay Singh and is set to release on March 15 on Netflix.
Source: Varinder Chawla