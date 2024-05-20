May 20, 2024

Sardar Udham, The Legend of Bhagat Singh: Movies That Teach History

Sardar Udham is a brilliant biopic that showcases the 2 decades of Punjabi Sikh revolutionary Udham Singh's planning for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre- Prime Video

Schindler's List is set during WWII, industrialist Oskar Schindler becomes concerned for his Jewish workforce in German-occupied Poland, witnessing Nazi persecution-Netflix

12 Years A Slave is based in antebellum America, Solomon Northup, a free Black man from New York, is abducted and sold into slavery by a group led by Chiwetel Ejiofor-Netflix

The Legend Of Bhagat Singh is based on the story of a young revolutionary who initiated armed resistance against British rule in India, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Ajay Devgn.

Gandhi explores the life of a lawyer who led Indian revolts against British rule, promoting nonviolent protest philosophy- Prime Video

Mangal Pandey directed by Ketan Mehta, tells the story of the 1857 mutiny leader's fight against British rule, featuring actors Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Toby Stephens- Prime Video

Saving Private Ryan is about Normandy Landings, U.S. soldiers retrieve a paratrooper whose brothers were killed, directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Robert Rodat- Prime video rent

