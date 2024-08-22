Republic Lifestyle Desk
Sati To Antareen, Indian Films That Portrayed Women In Powerful Roles
Sati is based on Uma's poignant story, masterfully portrayed by Shabana Azmi, exposes the devastating consequences of societal cruelty and isolation in a heart-wrenching narrative.
Source: IMDb
Mrinal Sen's adaptation of Manto's work, Antareen starring Dimple Kapadia, poignantly captures a woman's suffocation in a loveless marriage.
Source: IMDb
Antarjali Yatra is based on courageously exposes the complexities of oppression, shedding light on societal marginalization and confronting viewers with harsh realities.
Source: IMDb
"Sansodhan" tells the empowering tale of an unconventional heroine's quest for justice, prompting reflection on societal norms that render her story "unlikely".
Source: IMdb
Kali Salwar, this Manto-inspired film masterfully explores the intersections of identity, belonging, and the human experience, seamlessly merging external realities with inner worlds.
Source: IMDb
Godam is about a woman's unwavering spirit shines in her fight against isolation and oppression in a remote village, where tradition and solitude threaten to consume her.
Source: IMDb