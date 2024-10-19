Savi, Gumraah And Other Prison Break Films To Watch If You Like Alia Bhatt's Jigra

1971 is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war film, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra, and Deepak Dobriyal, tells the story of six Indian soldiers escaping a Pakistani prison.
Source: IMDb
Deewar; Let's Bring Our Heroes Home (2004), a remake of The Great Escape, stars Amitabh Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna, directed by Milan Luthria, and grossed Rs13 crore at the box office.
Source: IMDb
Sanjay Dutt, a thief, rescues Sridevi from Hong Kong jail after she's wrongfully detained in a drug case, earning Rs3.40 crore at the box office.
Source: IMDb
Hidden Truth, a 1997 Bobby Deol suspense thriller featuring a love triangle and co-starring Kajol and Manisha Koirala, grossed Rs15 crore at the box office.
Source: IMDb
Lucknow Central, starring Farhan Akhtar, opened at Rs2.04 crore and follows the dramatic and thrilling prison break genre, with 10 other films also focusing on this theme.
Source: IMDb
Qaidi band is about the story that follows seven prisoners who form a band in jail, whose music serves as their only hope for freedom.
Source: IMDb
Savi is a 2024 Indian Hindi-language crime thriller film directed by Abhinay Deo, featuring Anil Kapoor and Divya Khossla, based on the story of Savitri and Satyavan.
Source: IMDb
Ek Hasina Tha is based on a woman's romance with a mysterious businessman turns sour when she is framed for his underworld crimes, and now out of prison.
Source: IMDb
The Hollywood film, directed by John Sturges, tells the story of British Commonwealth prisoners' escape from a German camp during WWII, but box office figures are unavailable.
Source: IMDb
The historical period drama, set in French Guiana, follows two inmates escaping a terrifying island, starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman, and earning $53 million in US box office collections.
Source: IMDb