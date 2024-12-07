Saving Santa To A Christmas Story: Must-watch Santa Movies This Christmas 2024

Dear Santa is about a boy's spelling error in his Christmas wish list leads to Jack Black, a devilish figure, causing chaos on the holiday season.
Source: Instagram
Get Santa is about a recently paroled prisoner and his son attempt to save Christmas after Santa Claus is arrested and jailed, directed by Christopher Smith and written by him.
Source: Instagram
Santa Baby is about Mary Class, Santa Claus' daughter, returns to the North Pole after her father's illness to take over and implement innovative ideas for running Christmas.
Source: Instagram
Santa Buddies is about The Buddies, a family of pigs, teach Santa Paws' son, Puppy Paws, the true meaning of Christmas, directed by Robert Vince.
Source: Instagram
Santa claus Is coming To Town is about a mailman reveals Santa Claus' origin, directed by Julies Bass and Arthur Rankin Jr., written by Romeo Muller.
Source: IMDb
Saving Santa is bout a lowly stable elf finds that he is the only one who can stop an invasion of the North Pole by using the secret of Santa's Sleigh.
Source: IMDb
In the 1940s, Ralphie Parker convinces his parents, teacher, and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun is the perfect Christmas gift.
Source: IMDb