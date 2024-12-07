Republic Lifestyle Desk

Saving Santa To A Christmas Story: Must-watch Santa Movies This Christmas 2024

Dear Santa is about a boy's spelling error in his Christmas wish list leads to Jack Black, a devilish figure, causing chaos on the holiday season.

 

Get Santa is about a recently paroled prisoner and his son attempt to save Christmas after Santa Claus is arrested and jailed, directed by Christopher Smith and written by him.

Santa  Baby is about Mary Class, Santa Claus' daughter, returns to the North Pole after her father's illness to take over and implement innovative ideas for running Christmas.

Santa Buddies is about The Buddies, a family of pigs, teach Santa Paws' son, Puppy Paws, the true meaning of Christmas, directed by Robert Vince.

Santa claus Is coming To Town is about a mailman reveals Santa Claus' origin, directed by Julies Bass and Arthur Rankin Jr., written by Romeo Muller.  

Saving Santa is bout a lowly stable elf finds that he is the only one who can stop an invasion of the North Pole by using the secret of Santa's Sleigh.

In the 1940s, Ralphie Parker convinces his parents, teacher, and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun is the perfect Christmas gift. 

