January 12, 2024
Scoop to Collateral: Underrated Crime Series To Watch On Netflix
The Serpent (2021): This series tells the story of the infamous serial killer, Charles Sobraj, and his attempts to hide from the law in the Asian hippie trail of the 70's.
Source: IMDb
Scoop (2023): Starring Karishma Tanna, the show is adapted from the book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days In Prison. It follows the story of Jagruti Pathak, a journalist, who gets embroiled in case.
Source: IMDb
Giri/Haji (2019): A gritty crime drama based in both Tokyo and London. Kenzo Mori, a Tokyo detective, enters the London underworld to find his allegedly dead brother, Yuto.
Source: IMDb
Unbelievable (2019): It follows two detectives who uncover the truth about an old case where a girl was accused of fabricating a sexual assault story.
Source: Netflix
Safe (2018): Safe focuses on Briton Tom Delaney (Hall), a pediatric surgeon and widowed father of two teenage daughters.
Source: IMDb
Pieces of Her (2022): In this crime drama a woman starts discovering her mother's dark past and starts questioning her identity.
Source: IMDb
Collateral (2018): In a four-part British drama, Carey Mulligan plays a detective, investigating the case of the murder of a Pizza Delivery.
Source: IMDb