Selena Gomez's March Dump Is All About Romantic Moments With Fiance Benny Blanco & Only Murderers In The Building 5 Shoot
Selena Gomez stepped into April by sharing moments of the past month with her fans on social media. In her March dump, the singer-actor featured her fiancé Benny Blanco adn the time she spent on the set of her show Only Murderers In The Building.
In the carousel post, Selena shared an adorable mirror selfie. She donned a white coloured tank top and left her tresses open for the candid click. She also flaunted her massive diamond ring.
In her photo dump, the actress also featured a glimpse from a commercial shoot.
Selena's photo dump also revealed that Logan Lerman might be joining the cast of Only Murderers In The Building Season 5 cast as he posed with the existing cast Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena, Renee Zellweger, and Christoph Waltz.
The actress took a moment out of her busy schedule to spend romantic time with fiancé Benny Blanco. In the cute moment, the couple could be seen stealing a kiss.
In a candid moment, Benny Blanco could be seen hiding his face as his fiancée, Selena, catches him in between work.
In a casual click, she could be seen lazing around the sofa while a fresh batch of her album covers with Blanco arrived.
In another adorable moment, the couple carved their name next to the ocean, seemingly from their beach day out.