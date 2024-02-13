February 13, 2024

Selena Gomez Shares Loved Up Pictures With Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is enjoying cozying up with her boyfriend as the singer, 31, and her 35-year-old boyfriend Benny Blanco showed their love for each other on Instagram.

Selena posted a series of photos of the two cuddling with one another.

She captioned the post, “My bes fwend,” Blanco replied: “Das my bes fwend."

She is wearing a low-cut metallic nude dress and black coat, while Blanco matches in a nude suit.

Selena and Benny Blanco have been dating for quite some time now.

