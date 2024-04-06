April 6, 2024

Seo Yea-Ji Turns 34: Its Okay To Not Be Okay Actress' Best Roles

Seo Yea-Ji essays the role of Ko Moon-young in K-drama Its Okay to Not Be Okay. The series follows an antisocial children's book author and a psychiatric hospital employee find healing.

Seo Yea-Ji essays the role of Im Sang-mi in Save Me. The story follows a father as he frantically attempts to make sense of his daughter's disappearance.

Seo Yea-Ji essays the role of Lee Ra El in Eve. The revenge drama sees Seo Yea-Ji's Lee Ra El plot and execute an elaborate scheme against those who destroyed her family.

Seo Yea-Ji essays the role of Ha Jae-Yi in Lawless Lawyer. The series follows the thrilling inner workings of a law firm whilst keeping the theme of seeking justice at the forefront.

Not just K-dramas, Seo Yea-Ji has also extensively featured in films. Her last film was 2021 release Recalled. Seo Yea-Ji essays the role of Soo-jin who starts getting visions after losing her memory.

Seo Yea-Ji's first full length feature film was 2015's The Throne. She essayed the role of Queen Jeongsun.

The same year, she reinvented herself with her next feature film, Circle of Atonement. The film follows the decoding of a 10-year old murder case.

