April 6, 2024
Seo Yea-Ji Turns 34: Its Okay To Not Be Okay Actress' Best Roles
Seo Yea-Ji essays the role of Ko Moon-young in K-drama Its Okay to Not Be Okay. The series follows an antisocial children's book author and a psychiatric hospital employee find healing.
Source: X
Seo Yea-Ji essays the role of Im Sang-mi in Save Me. The story follows a father as he frantically attempts to make sense of his daughter's disappearance.
Source: X
Seo Yea-Ji essays the role of Lee Ra El in Eve. The revenge drama sees Seo Yea-Ji's Lee Ra El plot and execute an elaborate scheme against those who destroyed her family.
Source: X
Seo Yea-Ji essays the role of Ha Jae-Yi in Lawless Lawyer. The series follows the thrilling inner workings of a law firm whilst keeping the theme of seeking justice at the forefront.
Source: X
Not just K-dramas, Seo Yea-Ji has also extensively featured in films. Her last film was 2021 release Recalled. Seo Yea-Ji essays the role of Soo-jin who starts getting visions after losing her memory.
Source: IMDb
Seo Yea-Ji's first full length feature film was 2015's The Throne. She essayed the role of Queen Jeongsun.
Source: IMDb
The same year, she reinvented herself with her next feature film, Circle of Atonement. The film follows the decoding of a 10-year old murder case.
Source: X