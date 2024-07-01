Republic Entertainment Desk
Set It Up To The Kissing Booth, Cutesy Rom-Coms To Watch On OTT
To All The Boys I Have Loved Before is about a high school girl's secret love letters that are accidentally sent to her crushes, leading to unexpected romantic entanglements and self-discovery.
Set It Up is about two corporate executive assistants devise a plan to match-make their bosses, with the film directed by Claire Scanlon, written by Katie Silberman, and stars Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell
The Kissing Booth is about a high school student who confronts her secret crush at a kissing booth, directed by Vince Marcello and written by Beth Reekles, starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi.
Crazy Rich Asians is about Rachel Chu, a New Yorker, travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family, directed by Jon M. Chu, written by Peter Chiarelli, Adele Lim, Kevin Kwan.
Always Be My Baby is about Sasha and Marcus, once expected to be together, reconnect after 15 years, pondering their future together.
The Holiday is about Amanda and Iris, two women, move to different homes during the holiday season to escape their relationship issues.
Someone Great is about Jenny Kaytin Robinson directs and writes a romantic comedy about love, loss, growth, and the bond of female friendship, starring Gina Rodriguez and Keith Stanfield.
