March 15, 2024
Sex Education To 13 Reasons Why: Teen Drams To Watch On OTT
Sex Education on Netflix: Word of the "sex school" gets out as a new head teacher tries to control a rambunctious student body and Otis attempts to hide his secret hookup.
Source: IMDb
Riverdale on Netflix: Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica tackle being teenagers in a town that is rife with sinister happenings and blood-thirsty criminals.
Source: IMDb
13 Reasons Why on Netflix: High school student Clay Jensen lands in the centre of a series of heartbreaking mysteries set in motion by a friend's tragic suicide.
Source: IMDb
The Vampire Diaries on Netflix: On her 1st day at high school, Elena meets Stefan and immediately feels a connection with him. However, what she does not know is that he and his brother are vampires.
Source: IMDb
Gossip Girl on Netflix: Blair Waldorf is a popular student at her private school & is envied by one and all. But, her perfect life is unsettled when her ex-best friend enrols in the same institution.
Source: IMDb
Control Z on Netflix: When a hacker begins releasing students' secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated but observant Sofía works to uncover the hacker's identity.
Source: IMDb