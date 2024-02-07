January 19, 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stars Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Twin In White

Shahid Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai with his co-star Kriti Sanon to promote the film. The actor was seen rocking all-white ensembles.

Source: Varinder Chawla

he wore a white T-shirt paired with matching pants and beige shoes. He added sunglasses to accentuate his look.

Source: Shahid

Kriti looked beautiful in a white bodycon featuring frills at the bottom.

Source: Varinder Chawla

She accessorised her white ensemble with golden bangles and style her hair into a sleak bun.

Source: Varinder Chawla

She happily posed for the shutterbugs ahead of the promotions.

Source: Varinder Chawla

