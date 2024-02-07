January 18, 2024
Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Twin In Black At Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer Launch Event
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon looked perfect together twinning in black ensembles.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Shahid Kapoor opted for a black T-shirt paired with jeans and a leather jacket.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The actor added sunglasses and a silver chain to accentuate his look.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Kriti looked beautiful in a off-shoulder black thigh-high rise dress.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Kriti left her tresses loose, sported no-makeup look and paired her ensemble with a black bellies.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The duo happily posed for the shutterbugs before the trailer launch event.
Source: Varinder Chawla