January 18, 2024

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Twin In Black At Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer Launch Event

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon looked perfect together twinning in black ensembles.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Shahid Kapoor opted for a black T-shirt paired with jeans and a leather jacket.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The actor added sunglasses and a silver chain to accentuate his look.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kriti looked beautiful in a off-shoulder black thigh-high rise dress.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kriti left her tresses loose, sported no-makeup look and paired her ensemble with a black bellies.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The duo happily posed for the shutterbugs before the trailer launch event.

Source: Varinder Chawla

View Next Slide