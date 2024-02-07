January 29, 2024

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Unite For Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Pre-Release Event

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon came together for the promotion of their film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

The actors twinned in black for the occasion.

Kriti opted for a black jumpsuit for the event.

She looked classy and chic in the outfit.

Shahid Kapoor opted for a grey casual sweater paired with distressed denim.

He obliged the paparazzi members for a photo.

