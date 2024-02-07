January 29, 2024
Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Unite For Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Pre-Release Event
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon came together for the promotion of their film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The actors twinned in black for the occasion.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Kriti opted for a black jumpsuit for the event.
Source: Varinder Chawla
She looked classy and chic in the outfit.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Shahid Kapoor opted for a grey casual sweater paired with distressed denim.
Source: Varinder Chawla
He obliged the paparazzi members for a photo.
Source: Varinder Chawla