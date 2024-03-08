March 8, 2024
Shaitaan Screening: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika Arrive In Style
Ajya Devgn poses with team Shaitan in Mumbai. The team was in cheerful mood while smiling for the cameras. Ajay’s co-star, R Madhavan, who plays the antagonist in this movie.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Ajay Devgn recently arrived with his son Yug at the Shaitan movie screening in Mumbai. Donning blue-black combination, he happily posed for the shutterbugs.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aryan arrived in style at the premiere. He wore white shirt and black denims. The actor happily posed for the cameras.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Actress Janki Bodiwala is set to make her Bollywood debut in 'Shaitaan' made her glamorous public appearance. She donned in A line pink outfit.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Daisy Shah stuns in an all-black ensemble at the special screening of the upcoming movie Shaitaan, exuding elegance and style as she graces the event with her presence.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Vatsal Sheth at Shaitaan screening in off-white combination of jacket and denims.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Sunil Grover arrives at special screening in style. He smiles at the paparazzi. he chose to wear sky blue short, denims. To amp up the style, he layered the whole outfit with dark green jacket.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Tusshar Kapoor also attended the special screening in style in all black combination consisting shirt and denims with blue jacket.
Source: Varidner Chawla
Gauahar Khan looked stylish yet elegant in all red outfit at the special screening of Shaitan.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Suriya, Jyothika arrived at special screening of Shaitaan in al black outfit.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Anand L Rai graces the premiere of Shaitan in green sweatshirt and black denims. Directed by Vikas Bahl. With Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika.
Source: Varidner chawla
Khushali Kumar For Shaitan Premiere In Mumbai. She wore a bralette crop top with blue high rise wide leg flared jeans.
Source: Varidner Chawla