Republic Entertainment Desk
Shanaya Kapoor To Ibrahim Ali Khan, Bollywood Debuts That We Are Looking Forward To
Shanaya is set to star in the upcoming pan-Indian release of Vrushabha, co-starring Mohanlal. Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Bedhadak, is also dating Laksh Lalwani.
Source: Varinder chawla
Ibrahim is set to commence his Bollywood career with Sarzameen this year. He is also in the pipeline with Khushi Kapoor in the film Naadaniyan.
Source: Varinder chawla
Ananya Panday's cousin is undergoing training under the YRF banner for his debut film. The star kid gained attention on the internet with his dance video at Alanna Panday's wedding.
Source: instagram
Veer Pahariya, who previously worked as an assistant director and stunt double in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, will make his debut in Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.
Source: Veer Pahariya
Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha, is set to star in her debut project alongside Aaman Devgan, causing excitement among fans.
Source: Rasha Thadani