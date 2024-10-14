Sharvari Wagh Walks On Ramp For Pankaj & Nidhi At Lakmé Fashion Week 2024

Sharvari Wagh just made her ramp debut at Lakmé Fashion Week 2024, and she was absolutely stunned as the showstopper for designers Pankaj and Nidhi in New Delhi.
Source: Instagram
Sharvari walked for their latest collection, Loop, a bold and ephemeral piece perfect for muses like her, who embody the infinite future.
Sharvari took to social media to share her excitement, posting a video that includes montages of her ramp walk, her Get Ready With Me session, and the final walk with the designers.
She expressed gratitude to Pankaj and Nidhi for selecting her as their muse and expressed her excitement at closing a show at Lakmé Fashion Week.
Sharvari is excited about her upcoming role as a spy in Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt, due to her action-packed sequences.
Shiv Rawail directs the film, marking a significant shift in Aditya Chopra's ambitious YRF spyverse.
Sharvari wore a stunning adolescently embroidered kimono bomber jacket from Pankaj & Nidhi's latest collection, featuring an infinity loop pattern.
The ensemble consisted of a tuxedo yoke, a cord-style bustier top, and a satin skirt.
The star complemented her runway outfit with statement silver earcuffs and heels, while maintaining a subtle makeup look with flawless base, smokey eyes, and nude lips.
Sharvari Wagh expressed excitement about being the showstopper for Pankaj & Nidhi, India's favorite couture designers, at one of India's biggest fashion shows.
