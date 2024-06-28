Republic Entertainment Desk
Shinda Shinda No Papa To Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan's Popular Movies, Shows
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is an Indian romantic family drama television series, the longest-running Indian soap opera, airing on StarPlus and Disney+ Hotstar since its premiere in 2009.
Source: IMDb
Shinda Shinda No papa is about a Canadian father plans to take his mischievous son to India to discipline him, directed by Amarpreet G.S. Chhabra and written by Naresh Kathooria.
Source: IMDb
Namacool talks aboout Mayank and Piyush, best friends, embark on a journey to understand manhood, but face a murder accusation due to their desire for popularity and romance.
Source: IMDb
Naagin is about a snake who transforms into a human, posing various roles such as wife, seductress, mistress, or damsel in distress, all for revenge.
Source: IMDb
A young woman's life is thrown into chaos when she rejects a hacker's advances, directed by Vikram Bhatt, with stars including Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, and Komal Chhabria.
Source: IMDb
Kaymath is about the story that revolves around Praachi, a simple girl who relies on her father, Inder Goenka, but her life is drastically transformed after his death.
Source: IMDb
Ekta Kapoor's reimagined Anurag and Prerna's love story faces betrayal, revenge, and retribution, with stars including Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, and Shubhaavi Choksey.
Source: IMDb