January 8, 2024
Shirin Kanchwala drops engagement pictures
Engagement Attire: Shirin Kanchwala wore a lavender-toned georgette lehenga with intricate ivory embroidery and a cut-out heart-neck blouse.
Source: Shirin Kanchwala
Actor's Engagement Look: Shirin opted for stylish stonework jewelry complementing the contemporary ensemble.
Source: Shirin Kanchwala
Groom's Look:
Azhar Mun who is Shirin Kanchwala's fiance, styled with cream-white sherwani adorned with Celeste blue floral embroidery on dupion silk fabric.
Source: Shirin Kanchwala
Eyes Speak: The couple embraced emotions through meaningful glances and affectionate looks.
Source: Shirin Kanchwala
Candid Smiles:
Shirin Kanchwala shared candid smiles and heartfelt glances during the celebration.
Source: Shirin Kanchwala