January 8, 2024

Shirin Kanchwala drops engagement pictures

Engagement Attire: Shirin Kanchwala wore a lavender-toned georgette lehenga with intricate ivory embroidery and a cut-out heart-neck blouse.

Actor's Engagement Look: Shirin opted for stylish stonework jewelry complementing the contemporary ensemble.

Groom's Look: Azhar Mun who is Shirin Kanchwala's fiance, styled with cream-white sherwani adorned with Celeste blue floral embroidery on dupion silk fabric.

Eyes Speak: The couple embraced emotions through meaningful glances and affectionate looks.

Candid Smiles: Shirin Kanchwala shared candid smiles and heartfelt glances during the celebration.

