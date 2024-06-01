May 31, 2024
Shobhita Dhulipala Movies To Watch On Her Birthday
Monkey Man, directed by Dev Patel, Paul Angunawela, John Collee, and Sharlto Copley, pits an anonymous man against corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to victimize the poor.
Source: IMDb
The Night Manager is about Shaan Sengupta, an ex-soldier, must infiltrate an arms dealer's inner circle to downsize his war empire, starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala.
Source: IMDb
Made In Heaven is about two Delhi wedding planners, balancing tradition and modernity, as they navigate big Indian weddings, uncovering secrets and lies.
Source: IMDb
Kurup, a criminal on the run after murdering someone for life insurance fraud, stars in a film directed by Srinath Rajendran, written by K.S. Aravind, R.P. Bala, and Jithin K. Jose.
Source: IMDb
Ramanna, is about a maniac murderer, who finds a soulmate in policeman Raghavan, who inspects his cases, and tries to make Raghavan realize their similarities.
Source: IMDb
The Body is about the inspector who investigates the disappearance of a prominent businesswoman's body, uncovering a complex case that goes beyond the apparent truth.
Source: IMDb
Major is about the film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was killed during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Source: IMDb