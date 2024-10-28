Republic Entertainment Desk

Shraddha Arya, Mrunal Thakur, Hina Khan And More Attend Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash

Ekta Kapoor hosted a star-studded Diwali bash featuring Indian entertainment industry celebrities, along with festive spirit, glamour, and heartfelt reunions. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Ekta Kapoor, the hostess with the mostest, made a stunning statement at her own Diwali bash 2024, wearing a breathtaking green ensemble.
 

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wore blue ensembles, Singh in a blue lehenga, and Bhagnani in a dark blue kurta and pyjama, paired with a striking bandhgala.

Shabir Ahluwalia, accompanied by wife Kanchi Kaul, made a dashing appearance at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash 2024, exuding elegance and charm amidst the Bollywood glitterati.

Anita Hassanandani attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash 2024, a gathering of top Indian actors and actresses at her Mumbai residence.

Television actress Hina Khan was among the many celebrities who attended Ekta Kapoor's 2024 Diwali party. The annual bash, held at Ekta's Mumbai residence. 

Mrunal Thakur dazzles at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash 2024 in a stunning ethnic ensemble, exuding elegance and glamour amidst Bollywood's who's who.

Karan Singh Grover attended the Ekta Kapoor Diwali Party 2024.

Nakuul Mehta, accompanied by wife Jankee Parekh, attends Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash 2024, flaunting his impeccable style in a stylish ethnic outfit, amidst the festive cheer.
 

Tahira Kashyap shines at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash 2024, exuding confidence and elegance in a stunning traditional ensemble. 
 

