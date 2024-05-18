May 17, 2024

Shraddha Das Embraces Tropical Aesthetic In Bali Trip

Shraddha Das in currently vacationing in Bali.

Source: Instagram

This trip comes in quick succession to her honeymoon to Thailand, with her husband in tow.

The ongoing Bali trip on the other hand, appears to be a friends-only affair.

Here she can be seen posing alongside her travel buddies at the opening of a cave.

Shraddha also shared pictures of herself indulging in an elaborate Yoga retreat as part of her quest for rejuvenation.

Following the Yoga treat, Shraddha made her way to the scenic Balinese rice fields, her location for a quick bite.

She also shared a glimpse of the dressing-laden chunk of watermelon she was feasting on.

