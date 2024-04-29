April 28, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor Shares Photos From Her Hill Station Vacay
Shraddha Kapoor, who will be soon seen in the second part of the horror-comedy franchise Stree, loves mountains.
The actress shared her wish on social media to have the mountains in the beach city of Mumbai.
The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself enjoying the landscape and soaking in the colours of the mountains.
She can be seen hiking up a trail.
She wrote in the caption, "What will you have to do to grow 2-4 mountains in Mumbai???".
In the pictures, she can be seen posing against the backdrop of the snowclad mountains.
