January 27, 2024
Shruti Haasan Turns 38: Ramaiya Vastavaiya To Salaar - Actress' Movies To Watch
Ramaiya Vastavaiya: City boy falls in love with village belle, who has been raised by her brother. However, when his mother insults Sona, Raghuveer asks Ram to prove himself worthy of marrying Sona.
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire: A gang leader makes a promise to a dying friend by taking on other criminal gangs. Shruti played Aadhya Krishnakanth in this movie and will reprise her role in part two.
3: Ram and Janani (Shruti) are high school sweethearts who eventually get married. However, when Ram suddenly commits suicide, a heartbroken and confused Janani tries to find out why he did it.
Premam (2016): A young man falls in love with different women at various stages of his life and every time, he bears the pain and emotions of separation. Shruti played Sithara Venkatesan in this.
Oh My Friend (2011): Two childhood friends have little time to see each other after they find love in two other people. Things change when their partners don't approve of their friendship.
Behen Hogi Teri: Gattu loves Binny but everyone in the neighbourhood forces him to treat her and all the women as his sisters. He wants to marry her and decides to fight against this prejudice.
Balupu: Ravi works as a bank collection agent and realises that a couple cheats gullible people for their money. He decides to give them a taste of their own medicine and falls in love along the way.
