April 14, 2024
Sid Sriram Performs Carnatic And R&B Music At Coachella
Singer Sid Sriram performed at the first weekend of Coachella 2024 and treated the audience to a Tamil song.
Source: X
This marked his debut at the music festical.
The artist later took to his Instagram handle to share a video of his experience at Coachella.
Sid Sriram performed to songs like Do The Dance, as well as Tamil songs like Kannalanae from Bombay.
Sid performed on April 12 and is scheduled to perform again on April 19.
